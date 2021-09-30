Advertisement

Godby student arrested with gun on campus Wednesday

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High School student was arrested for bringing a gun on campus Wednesday, according to the Leon County School district.

An LCS spokesperson says this is the sixth gun on campus incident so far this school year. According to an email sent to Godby High’s parents, someone called the school to alert them about a gun in a car in the student parking lot.

The administration and members of the security team searched the car shortly after the lunch period and found a handgun in the glove compartment, the email says.

The student was arrested for possessing a weapon on school grounds, which is a felony. LCS says they were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

“The actions of this student reflect poorly on our students as a whole and the amazing things happening at Godby High School,” the email sent to parents says. “The school will move forward with a recommendation for expulsion.”

Godby Principal Desmond Cole thanked the security team for its quick work to keep the campus safe.

“We will remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure students are safe and high-quality learning continues,” Cole wrote in the email. “We also ask for the support of our community to help us with this issue that is becoming a concern across the country.”

