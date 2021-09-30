Advertisement

Google Maps adding new wildfire layer

Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) – Google is adding a new wildfire layer to Google Maps.

You’ll be able to see the latest details about multiple fires all at the same time.

The company said the new layer will show “most major fires that cause significant evacuations” and many smaller fires.

There will also be links to things like emergency websites and information about evacuations, along with data about containment, the number of acres burned and road closures.

The wildfire map layer will be available on Android smartphones this week and on iPhones and computers in October.

There have been nearly 43,000 wildfires in the U.S. so far this year.

