Gov. Kemp, public health commissioner encourage vaccines, booster shots

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, joined by Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, held a news conference Thursday during which he discussed the state’s ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Kemp began by pointing out how COVID-19 cases are down 32% over the last two weeks with hospitalizations dropping by a third in the last seven days.

The state has a total of 1,219,318 confirmed cases and 22,354 deaths with 3,367 new cases and 129 new deaths reported as of Sept. 29.

There have been 12,828 ICU admissions in Georgia since the start of the pandemic and a total of 80,648 hospitalizations.

The governor and Dr. Toomey once again encouraged Georgians to get vaccinated and they outlined the particulars for booster shots.

They said that the booster shots are available around the state for those 65 and older and to anyone over the age of 18 with underlying health issues. Plus, healthcare workers and teachers are eligible for the booster.

Dr. Toomey pointed out that the booster shots are not mandatory and there is no need to frantically rush to get one.

The governor also said again that he is prepared to push back on a federal vaccine mandate in Georgia.

In August, the governor said he is committed to his stance against mask or vaccine mandates and would not pursue implementing such measures at the state level in places like schools, government offices and businesses.

In September, Kemp vocalized his strong disapproval of President Biden’s plan to sign an executive order that would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all government employees. The president also directed the Labor Department to require businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate either COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing, something Kemp said he would pursue every legal option to stop.

