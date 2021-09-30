Advertisement

How you can wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga..(John Bazemore | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Former President Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 97th birthday on Friday, further extending his mark as the oldest person to have ever once served in the office.

In his honor, the Carter Center is asking the nation to help celebrate the former president’s special day.

Everyone is invited to send President Carter a personalized birthday message. Click here to sign the board with your best wishes and/or photo.

Hundreds of people across the country have already signed with birthday wishes or personal stories and memories they have of the former president.

Jimmy Carter was the 39th President of the United States and was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian efforts.

He and Rosalynn Carter founded the Carter Center in 1982 as an organization to help advance peace and health in countries around the world.

The Carters celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in July, extending what is already the longest marriage of any presidential couple.

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter sit together...
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.(John Bazemore | AP)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP responds to fatal I-10 crash in Jefferson County
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 29, 2021
Random drug testing for high school students in Seminole County has some parents in a rage....
Seminole County Superintendent responds after Facebook post bemoans district randomly drug testing students

Latest News

A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami
Kilauea visitors watch the volcanic eruption Wednesday evening.
Hawaii’s Kilauea eruption creates fiery show; visitors flock to summit
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived Spanish flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19