Leon Co. deputies release video of Sunoco robbery suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a robbery suspect at a Sunoco Gas Station on West Tennessee Street as its investigation continues.

According to deputies, the robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Sunoco located at 3103 West Tennessee St. In the surveillance video LCSO released, a man wearing a hat and blue jersey tried to get the attention of a Hyundai sedan leaving the parking lot, while another man pulled him back.

As the car exits the frame, the two men are seen arguing for a few seconds until more photos of the man in the blue jersey are shown.

LCSO says the man in the blue jersey is the robbery suspect.

If you have any information for deputies that may lead to an arrest, reach out to the LCSO detective on the case at 850-879-1225 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

You can watch the surveillance video on the LCSO Facebook page.

