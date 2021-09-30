Advertisement

Leon Co. deputies release video of Sunoco robbery suspect

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a robbery suspect at a...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a robbery suspect at a Sunoco Gas Station on West Tennessee Street as its investigation continues.(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a robbery suspect at a Sunoco Gas Station on West Tennessee Street as its investigation continues.

According to deputies, the robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Sunoco located at 3103 West Tennessee St. In the surveillance video LCSO released, a man wearing a hat and blue jersey tried to get the attention of a Hyundai sedan leaving the parking lot, while another man pulled him back.

As the car exits the frame, the two men are seen arguing for a few seconds until more photos of the man in the blue jersey are shown.

LCSO says the man in the blue jersey is the robbery suspect.

If you have any information for deputies that may lead to an arrest, reach out to the LCSO detective on the case at 850-879-1225 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

You can watch the surveillance video on the LCSO Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP responds to fatal I-10 crash in Jefferson County
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 29, 2021
QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.
Quincy Police arrest 18-year-old after two children shot this past July

Latest News

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 33-year-old man for sending naked...
Franklin County man arrested for sending nude photos to minor
A new report claims there is racial discrimination within the hiring process at Taylor County...
Taylor County Superintendent to step down next month
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
Godby student arrested with gun on campus Wednesday