Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 30, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 29, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave
Emotional moments were had Tuesday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee as the Fairview Middle...
Fairview Middle School mourning death of teacher, coach
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP responds to fatal I-10 crash in Jefferson County
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 29, 2021
Random drug testing for high school students in Seminole County has some parents in a rage....
Seminole County Superintendent responds after Facebook post bemoans district randomly drug testing students

Latest News

QPD says 18-year-old Jaquan Williams was arrested on warrants stemming from the incident.
Quincy Police arrest 18-year-old after two children shot this past July
The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave
A murder warrant has been issued for Jackson.
Man wanted in Valdosta homicide
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 29, 2021