Tallahassee teacher makes first appearance following arrest on child porn charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Trinity Catholic School teacher Mark Clow made his first appearance in court on Thursday and has been on placed on supervised pre-trial release.

Clow is now facing several charges, including five counts of possession and one count of transmission of child pornography.

A statement from The Catholic Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee says Clow has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

According to court documents, it was Google that first flagged the imagines, reporting files containing child porn were uploaded to the platform.

Documents say on July 26, Google alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of three files containing, “child sexual abuse material.”

Following a search warrant of the account, documents say investigators found five child sexual abuse files and 24 other files containing sensitive material.

Also according to arrest documents, Clow confessed to creating the GMail account linked to the files and that he knew the files were of people under 18.

WCTV reached out to both Trinity Catholic and the Diocese on Thursday, but neither were available for comment or were able to provide new information.

Trinity Catholic Principal Tommy Bridges said in a statement on Wednesday, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the allegation. Our prayers go out to Mr. Clow’s family, the Trinity School community and all involved in this disheartening situation. The safety of our children is of the utmost importance to all of us at Trinity Catholic School.”

A spokesperson with the Diocese added on Wednesday, “The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee strives to protect our young people and those entrusted to our care. It is a priority in all our parishes and schools to uphold the dignity of every person.”

During Clow’s first appearance, a judge did set a few conditions of his release, including no unsupervised contact with minors except his own children, no going where minors congregate and no use of the internet or associated Google account.

