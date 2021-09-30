Taylor County Superintendent to step down next month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County Superintendent Danny Glover has rescinded his previous letter of resignation to Governor Ron DeSantis and now says he will resign effective October 8.

Previously, Glover had announced he’d be stepping down on December 1, 2021.

“It has been an honor to serve Taylor County and I am dedicated to ensuring that Taylor County Schools continue to succeed,” Glover says in his letter. “I want to personally thank you for your tremendous support of public education. You are making a difference in the great State of Florida.”

You can read Glover’s full letter below.

