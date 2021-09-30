Advertisement

Taylor County Superintendent to step down next month

A new report claims there is racial discrimination within the hiring process at Taylor County...
A new report claims there is racial discrimination within the hiring process at Taylor County schools.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County Superintendent Danny Glover has rescinded his previous letter of resignation to Governor Ron DeSantis and now says he will resign effective October 8.

Previously, Glover had announced he’d be stepping down on December 1, 2021.

“It has been an honor to serve Taylor County and I am dedicated to ensuring that Taylor County Schools continue to succeed,” Glover says in his letter. “I want to personally thank you for your tremendous support of public education. You are making a difference in the great State of Florida.”

You can read Glover’s full letter below.

Taylor County Superintendent Danny Glover has moved up his resignation date to October 8.
Taylor County Superintendent Danny Glover has moved up his resignation date to October 8.(WCTV)

