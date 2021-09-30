Vehicle overturns on I-10, blocks traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A vehicle travelling westbound on I-10 struck a concrete barrier and rolled onto its side on Wednesday, blocking traffic in the west outside lane for approximately 2 hours, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, and the passenger, a 33 year-old-woman, were both unharmed, according to FHP. No other cars were involved in the incident.

The vehicle, which was towing a camper trailer, was travelling past mile marker 167 at approximately 4:57 p.m. when it began to sway from left to right. The driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the trailer striking a concrete barrier, according to the report.

The collision caused the trailer to jack-knife, and resulted in both the vehicle and the camper trailer rolling onto their side.

No injuries were reported, according to FHP.

