Advertisement

16-year-old wanted in connection with September shooting arrested in classroom

(Gray News)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a 16-year-old was arrested at Leon High School Friday morning in connection to a shooting last month.

TPD says the teenager, who WCTV is choosing not to name at this time, was arrested inside a LHS classroom around 10 a.m. Friday.

Officials say a Leon High school resource officer took the teen into custody at the school before turning him over to Tallahassee Police.

Authorities say the teen was involved in a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Cochran Drive on September 14. No injuries were reported.

According to TPD, the teenager is facing charges of possession of firearm by a delinquent and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

TPD says the juvenile was arrested without incident and with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a robbery suspect at a...
Leon Co. deputies release video of Sunoco robbery suspect
43-year-old Benjamin Moulton was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in the...
Man walks into sheriff’s office, confesses to 2011 murder
The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Tallahassee teacher makes first appearance following arrest on child porn charges, fired from school
The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

The Taylor County football team helped wheelchair-bound fan Cycless Gorlewski across the goal...
WATCH: Taylor County football team helps wheelchair-bound fan score two-point conversion
Florida State University Police Department (FSUPD) logo and crime scene tape
FSU police says high schoolers responsible for offensive flyers near campus
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff’s Office increasing patrols at schools after 6 on-campus gun incidents
The latest Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Seahawks from...
Morning Pep Rally visits Franklin County High School