16-year-old wanted in connection with September shooting arrested in classroom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a 16-year-old was arrested at Leon High School Friday morning in connection to a shooting last month.

TPD says the teenager, who WCTV is choosing not to name at this time, was arrested inside a LHS classroom around 10 a.m. Friday.

Officials say a Leon High school resource officer took the teen into custody at the school before turning him over to Tallahassee Police.

Authorities say the teen was involved in a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Cochran Drive on September 14. No injuries were reported.

According to TPD, the teenager is facing charges of possession of firearm by a delinquent and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

TPD says the juvenile was arrested without incident and with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.

