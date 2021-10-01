Chai Spiced Bread Pudding with Chef Christian Kirk

INGREDIENTS

1 Loaf Challah or Brioche bread (16oz.-20oz.)

4 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 c. whole milk

1 ½ c. heavy whipping cream

½ c. liquid chai tea concentrate (can also brew ½ c. chai tea using 2 tea bags)

6 large eggs

2 egg yolks

½ c. brown sugar

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

½ tsp. salt

½ cup pecans, toasted, chopped (optional)

Butter, softened, for brushing

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set asided. Brush 8-ramekins or other small ceramic dishes with softened butter. Set aside.

2. Cut bread into ½ inch cubes. Place bread onto baking sheet and drizzle with melted butter. Toss cubes in butter until it is coated. Toast bread cubes in the oven, stirring once or twice, until lightly golden brown. Allow cubes to cool completely.

3. Whisk together milk, cream, chai tea concentrate, eggs, egg yolks, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl until well combined. Toss in bread cubes and pecans and gently fold until well combined. Let sit for 5 minutes to allow bread to absorb some of the custard.

4. Evenly portion mixture into prepared ramekins, evenly dividing remaining custard between ramekins. Place ramekins on a baking sheet and cover. Let sit for 30 minutes, pressing down on bread periodically.

5. Bake in preheated 350°F oven, uncovered for about 35 minutes, or until the tops turn a deep golden brown. If browning starts happening too quickly, cover with aluminum foil.

6. Serve warm with caramel sauce, hard sauce, or a scoop of ice cream.

Note: May bake in one greased 9x13 pan. Let sit for 1 hour before baking. Baking time will also need to be adjusted to about 50 minutes. Recipe can also be made in advance and refrigerated for 1 to 2 days before baking. Fully baked pudding can also be stored in the freezer and warmed before serving.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.