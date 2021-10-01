FSU police says high schoolers responsible for offensive flyers near campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Police Department says two high school students and a recent graduate from a local high school were the people who posted several inappropriate, offensive and hateful flyers near FSU’s main campus.

FSUPD says around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, officers were alerted about multiple flyers posted south of FSU’s main campus and in the Collegetown area. The handwritten flyers contained sexually derogatory messages, and one flyer mentioned an upcoming “KKK Meeting,” the press release says.

FSUPD says each one had a short message followed by a phone number to contact if people were interested in the message’s contents.

The press release says investigators located and identified the people who posted the flyers on Thursday, Sept. 30. FSUPD says two minors who attend local high schools and a recent high school graduate were the ones responsible for the flyers.

None of them are affiliated with FSU. The minors told investigators they were pulling a prank they had seen online.

“The juveniles’ parents were notified as well as their school administration and school resource officer,” the release says.

