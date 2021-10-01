Advertisement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office increasing patrols at schools after 6 on-campus gun incidents

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it is increasing its patrols at schools in the area following multiple gun-related arrests on campuses this school year.

LCSO’s press release says the increased patrol at Leon County Schools is indefinite. Sheriff’s office staff will also coordinate “a full law enforcement response” regarding the problem of guns, knives and other weapons on school campuses.

So far in the 2021-22 school year, law enforcement in the Tallahassee area have confiscated six guns, two knives and a set of brass knuckles on school campuses.

As part of LCSO’s response, Sheriff Walt McNeil is asking gun owners to always secure their weapons. In 2021, 185 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Leon County, and 179 of those guns were taken from unlocked vehicles.

Sheriff McNeil says his deputies, local law enforcement and school staff have shown keen awareness in finding and removing weapons from schools.

“We must remain vigilant and continue to evaluate our efforts to keep our children safe,” Sheriff McNeil says. “We need our entire community engaged in protecting our most vulnerable previous resources. LCSO reminds students and the community at large to report suspicious activity or known threats. If you ‘See Something, Say Something.’”

