Morning Pep Rally visits Franklin County High School

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The latest Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Seahawks from Franklin County High School. The Seahawks are set to faceoff against Aucilla Christian on the gridiron at 7 p.m.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

Next week’s Morning Pep Rally location will be announced Monday morning on The Good Morning Show!

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

