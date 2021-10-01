Advertisement

Officers seize more than $6.5 million in counterfeit cash

CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.
CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (Gray News) – More than $6.5 million in fake U.S. money was intercepted this week.

Customs and Border Protection officers seized a combined $6,511,294 in counterfeit currency that arrived in five parcels from Russia.

According to authorities, one of the packages had just around 3 million fake euros that converted to about $3,485,794 in U.S. dollars.

Another parcel had $2 million in fake $100 bills, while the other three packages had various amounts of counterfeit bills.

According to CBP, these parcels appeared on the manifest as “Play Money for Monopoly,” but the bills looked too similar to authentic money.

There are legal restrictions on the reproduction of banknote images that carry severe consequences under U.S. law.

“This is an outstanding interception by Customs and Border Protection officers of an alarming amount of restricted currency that may be altered to look authentic and potentially used to hurt our nation’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Edward Moriarty, CBP’s acting area port director in Philadelphia.

CBP says this seizure comes on the heels of another seizure that happened Sept. 7 by officers of nearly $100,000 in counterfeit euros and dollars.

U.S. Secret Service officials say counterfeiting currency is a lucrative business and is often used to finance illegal activities, including financial fraud, narcotics smuggling, terrorism and attacks against the nation’s financial systems.

