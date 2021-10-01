Advertisement

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump suing ACSO for wrongful death of Gainesville woman’s infant while in custody

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump will represent a woman whose baby died after she gave birth at the Alachua County Jail.

Crump intends to sue for the wrongful death of Erica Thompson’s infant, and the trauma she endured.

Thompson claims on August 9, she was left alone in her cell while crying for help when the birth happened.

Officials with the Alachua County Sheriff’s office say Thompson was checked on every 15 minutes.

Crump’s will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address the case.

