Salvation Army begins annual Angel Tree program

A promo for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.(The Salvation Army)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Salvation Army is already thinking about the holiday season, as it prepares to start its Angel Tree program.

Registration begins in just a few days, and the Christian charity group is asking those who want to give back to get involved.

Registration for families looking to receive assistance this year will open up on Monday, and officials say they’re hoping for a lot of community support.

The program offers assistance with gifts for families in need during the holidays, allowing people to adopt an angel and help someone who otherwise might not receive presents for Christmas.

Captain Stephan Wildish with the Salvation Army says despite the pandemic last year, the people of Tallahassee, still supported the program. He’s hoping for the same this year.

“Even though life was in the uncertain, and life was chaos it was really neat to see firsthand that the community really came together to really help each other out during this difficult time,” said Wildish.

Captain Wildish says those looking to adopt an angel can provide a gift for a child age 12 and younger or a senior citizen 65 or older.

Last year Salvation Army assisted around 600 families, and gave out a little over a thousand gifts. This year, Captain Wildish says he’s expecting to match or exceed those numbers.

