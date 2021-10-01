WATCH: Taylor County football team helps wheelchair-bound fan score two-point conversion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County High School football team made one of their biggest fans dreams come true Thursday night as the team pushed the wheelchair-bound fan over the goal line for a two-point conversion.

Bulldogs head coach Eddie Metcalf spoke with the coaching staff from Santa Fe High School as well as the officials to ask if it would be okay for the team to push Cycless Gorlewski across the goal line for the conversion, and all parties agreed.

“This is a perfect example of what we teach our players daily: That football is more than winning games; it’s about teaching young men how to become men,” Metcalf said. “Our team motto is ‘One Love’ and it is all about family. Cycless is and will always be a part of that family!”

Taylor County won, 44-0.

