Cancer survivor encourages others to get annual exam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of the many setbacks brought on by this pandemic has been a decrease in availability for regular appointments and annual exams.

Doctors at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say those regular check ups could be the difference in saving a life..

Jeanine Posey was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February of 2020. She told WCTV that it’s been a long, difficult road to get to where she is today, but now she’s sharing her story to share the importance of annual exams, in hopes that other women take those steps to protect their health.

“A long journey, I’ll just say that. It was a very rough summer,” said Posey.

In February of 2020, Jeanine poesy went in for a routine doctors appointment, but what came next were words that would change her life.

“She immediately ordered a CT scan, it all went from there. Instantly they opened me up and I was full of infection,” explained Posey.

Posey was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was admitted to TMH, spending 15 days in the hospital.

“Ended up with kind of a surprise surgery with surprise findings. Especially in this situation it really highlights the importance of regular care,” said Dr. Amanda Stephens, a gynecologic oncologist.

Dr. Stephens treated poesy throughout her journey. She says ovarian cancer isn’t the most common, but it can be difficult to diagnose.

“The symptoms can be very vague. They can mask themselves by other processes, you know, constipation or bloating or indigestion,” said Dr. Stephens.

Posey went through two surgeries and three rounds of chemo.

“They tell you, get up and walk around and it helps with the side effects and it helps your blood flow, and it helps your stomach not be nauseous and stuff like that, and I couldn’t do all that,” said Posey. “I have not let this chair stop me yet, and I’ll be darned if I was going to let it stop me with the cancer.”

Now, Posey is living life to the fullest, and Dr. Stephens is like family.

“Somebody used to tell me there’s a reason, there’s a reason things happen and I used to not like that saying. But I believe in it now,” said Posey.

Dr. Stephens says while your doctor might not recommend a pap smear every year, the annual exams are really important because they screen for all kinds of cancer in the pelvic organs.

She says with so many COVID precautions in place, annual exams are safe and should not be missed.

