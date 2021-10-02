Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There were areas of fog and low-level cloudiness in parts of Southwest Georgia and the Big Bend Saturday morning. The fog is forecast to fizzle out through the morning and bring a partly cloudy sky to most locations for the rest of the day. The sea breeze on Florida’s east coast will work it’s way inland through Saturday and bring a better chance of rain to the I-75 corridor, though a stray shower can’t be ruled out elsewhere. Highs will range from the mid 80s near the coast to near 90 inland.

Sunday will not be the better weather day for the weekend as a more southerly flow will bring increased moisture and a better chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be near the mid 80s with rain chances at 40%.

A trough of low pressure aloft is forecast to swing southward from the Great Lakes to the Southeast. The associated lift will help bring a cold front into the East and push slowly through the region. The trough will close off and keep the nearly-stationary low in the region and keep rain chances elevated to start the work week. Rain odds will be between 50% and 60% Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a mostly cloudy sky.

The uncertainty of the slow-moving low in the South will keep rain chances on the lower side (30%) with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

