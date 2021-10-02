FAMU presents three seniors with acceptance letters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Kicking off Decision Release Day, FAMU’s Office of Admissions visited three local seniors and presented them with their acceptance letters in-person.

Students from Leon, Godby and Florida High School got the surprise of a lifetime today when Admissions Director Hugh Durham stopped by with some exceptional news.

“You know we talk about being a family and this shows that your family is willing to come out and support you,” said Durham.

For three Leon County High School students, their college of choice made a special effort to choose them back.

“I’ve always been around FAMU, I’ve gone to about 95% of the games since I was born so it’s just what I’ve known,” said student Makeda McKinney.

FAMU presented the students with their acceptance letters in person surrounded by their family and peers, and for McKinney, it was the experience of a lifetime.

“I’m just excited to go. I’m just happy to be there honestly,” said McKinney.

McKinney says FAMU has always been her number one choice. From the culture to the student section at the football games, she’s been sold on the Rattlers for as long as she could remember.

“I couldn’t wait for her to apply. Now to see her being surprised with acceptance there, it’s just thrilling. It’s really exciting,” said Makeda’s mother, Terria McKinney.

Terria says her daughter received acceptance letters from several other Florida schools, and she would have been happy with whatever choice she made - but as a FAMU alum herself, she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter for following in her footsteps.

Durham says he really wants to set FAMU apart, and he believes putting the students first is the way to start.

“I want to set famu a part from every other institution in this country and I thought this was a really good feel-good type of way to be able to do something that would really impact somebody’s life,” said Durham.

Durham says he’s looking forward to visiting other high schools this way and welcoming new Rattlers to the family. He added that students interested in applying don’t have to wait on SAT scores or other paperwork.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.