Football Friday Night: October 1, 2021
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.
Join Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for October 1
The team has your highlights for:
- Lincoln at Gadsden County
- Bainbridge at Cairo
- Hawthorne at Suwannee
- Monroe at Thomas County Central
- Thomasville at Fitzgerald
- Aucilla at Franklin County
- NFC at Maclay
- Fort Walton at Rickards
- Dunnellon at Madison County
- Jefferson County at FAMU DRS
- Ocala Forest at Chiles
You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.
