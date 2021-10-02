Football Friday Night: October 1, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for October 1

The team has your highlights for:

Lincoln at Gadsden County

Bainbridge at Cairo

Hawthorne at Suwannee

Monroe at Thomas County Central

Thomasville at Fitzgerald

Aucilla at Franklin County

NFC at Maclay

Fort Walton at Rickards

Dunnellon at Madison County

Jefferson County at FAMU DRS

Ocala Forest at Chiles

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

