Advertisement

Football Friday Night: October 1, 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for October 1

The team has your highlights for:

  • Lincoln at Gadsden County
  • Bainbridge at Cairo
  • Hawthorne at Suwannee
  • Monroe at Thomas County Central
  • Thomasville at Fitzgerald
  • Aucilla at Franklin County
  • NFC at Maclay
  • Fort Walton at Rickards
  • Dunnellon at Madison County
  • Jefferson County at FAMU DRS
  • Ocala Forest at Chiles

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old wanted in connection with September shooting arrested in classroom
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a robbery suspect at a...
Leon Co. deputies release video of Sunoco robbery suspect
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
Attorney Ben Crump
Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump suing ACSO for wrongful death of Gainesville woman’s infant while in custody
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 1, 2021

Latest News

The Taylor County football team helped wheelchair-bound fan Cycless Gorlewski across the goal...
Cycless Gorlewski's two-point conversion
The Taylor County football team helped wheelchair-bound fan Cycless Gorlewski across the goal...
WATCH: Taylor County football team helps wheelchair-bound fan score two-point conversion
The latest Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Seahawks from...
Morning Pep Rally visits Franklin County High School
Football Friday Night: September 24, 2021