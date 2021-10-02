FSU earns first win of the season, defeating Syracuse 33-30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - For the first time in nearly 300 days, Florida State football can celebrate a victory. The Seminoles earned their first victory of the 2021 season on Saturday when they defeated Syracuse, 33-30, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

A field goal from 34 yards out as time expired by Ryan Fitzgerald won the game for the Seminoles.

Starting quarterback Jordan Travis threw for a pair of touchdowns. Jashaun Corbin added a rushing touchdown. Andrew Parchment cleaned up a mistake for the Seminoles, picking up a loose ball and finding the end zone himself.

FSU jumped out a 9-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The Seminoles opened the game with a 17-play, 48-yard drive that generated a 35-yard field goal from Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald. The Seminoles padded that early lead when Travis connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Camren McDonald with 7:40 remaining in the first half. Fitzgerald missed the extra-point attempt.

The Orange would respond with a pair of scores on the ground via quarterback Garrett Shrader. He scampered 55 yards for their first score of the day. On the next Syracuse drive, he capped it off with a 5-yard touchdown run.

The Seminoles would re-take the lead just before the half when Travis connected with Keyshawn Helton on a 14-yard touchdown pass. FSU led 16-13 heading to the locker room.

FSU pushed their lead to 23-13 just over six minutes into the second half when Andrew Parchment picked up a backwards pass from Travis, which was intended for Ontaria Wilson. He was credited with a 3-yard touchdown run on cleaning up the miscue.

SU answered just before the end of the third quarter when Shrader scored his third rushing touchdown of the game by plunging over the top from one yard out.

Early in the fourth quarter FSU once again pushed their lead to double digits when Corbin scored from two yards out.

The Orange wouldn’t go away. They went 61 yards on six plays, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Shrader to wide receiver Anthony Queeley.

Darian Chestnut then intercepted Travis on the next offensive series for the Seminoles. The Orange would go 35 yards on seven plays to set up a 24-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt to tie it at 30-30 with just over five minutes remaining.

Fitzgerald’s kick as time expired won the game for the Seminoles. A 33-yard and 25-yard run by Travis helped to set up the field goal.

Copyright 2021 Noles247. All rights reserved.