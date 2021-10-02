FSU police identify suspects who posted hate speech flyers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FSU Police Department says they have identified the subjects involved in placing several inappropriate, offensive and hateful flyers near Collegetown Tuesday night.

Some of these fliers were racially charged and drew concern from the FSU Hillel Foundation, a Jewish organization on campus, where one of the flyers were found.

FSUPD told WCTV that there were several flyers found near the south side of campus near Collegetown, but none of them were targeting any groups.

The flyers were found at around 8:30 pm Tuesday evening with one of them being a very racially charged and handwritten flyer found near Hillel FSU. That flyer, along with other sexually derogatory and harmful flyers, were spread across the Collegetown area by two high school students and one recent high school graduate who according to FSUPD put the flyers up as a prank they saw on social media. It’s a prank that many didn’t find funny at all.

“This kind of instilled a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety and people. Think about your actions before you do that. You know every action has a consequence so please think about what you’re doing,” said FSUPD officer John Baker.

Hillel FSU put out a comment Wednesday after the incident, saying they were saddened by the flyers and they were extending support to those hurt by the message.

And for the perpetrators, no crime was technically committed, so no action will be taken by FSUPD. However, their high schools were contacted about the incident and any disciplinary actions will be handled by their school.

