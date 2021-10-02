Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 2, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 1, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old wanted in connection with September shooting arrested in classroom
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a robbery suspect at a...
Leon Co. deputies release video of Sunoco robbery suspect
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 1, 2021
Florida State University Police Department (FSUPD) logo and crime scene tape
FSU police says high schoolers responsible for offensive flyers near campus

Latest News

16-year-old wanted in connection with September shooting arrested in classroom
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff’s Office increasing patrols at schools after 6 on-campus gun incidents
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 1, 2021
The Diocese says Mark Clow has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be...
Tallahassee teacher makes first appearance following arrest on child porn charges, fired from school