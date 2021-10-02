Seminoles welcome Syracuse in search of first win of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We have officially entered the third calendar month of the 2021 college football season and the Florida State Seminoles are still in search of their first win of the campaign as they welcome the Syracuse Orange to Doak Campbell Stadium.

For FSU fans hanging onto any glimmer of hope for today’s game, let me give you a trio of things to be optimistic about:

The Seminoles have never lost to the Orange at home. The closest call came back in 2017 when the Noles eked out a 27-24 victory

Since becoming yearly opponents in 2013, the Seminoles have won six of the seven meetings between the two programs. Not only that, but FSU is 11-2 all-time against Cuse

After spotting Louisville a 17-0 lead last week, FSU scored the game’s final 16 points in the second half and shut out the Cardinals over the game’s final 31:49

While none of those are sure-fire causes or reasons that Florida State will pick up its first win today, they’re certainly causes for hope as the Seminoles seek to avoid an 0-5 start to the year.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gives FSU a 58.6% chance of winning this one, which might sound crazy as Cuse comes into today with a 3-1 record, but their road thus far hasn’t exactly been challenging.

The Orange’s three wins have come against Ohio, UAlbany and G5 darling Liberty while Cuse’s lone loss has come at the hands of *checks notes* Rutgers, a 10-point loss.

At home.

To Rutgers.

Suffice to say this is a winnable game for the Seminoles, we are going to have to see more from the offense, a refrain that has been consistent throughout the season thus far.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and can be seen on the ACC Network.

Below will be a running a live blog of tonight’s game. We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts. For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.