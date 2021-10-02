Advertisement

Seminoles welcome Syracuse in search of first win of season

File-Florida State's Marvin Wilson tackles Syracuse's Jarveon Howard during an NCAA college...
File-Florida State's Marvin Wilson tackles Syracuse's Jarveon Howard during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tallahassee Fla. Wilson and defensive back Asante Samuel Jr., will try to contain a Miami attack led by transfer quarterback D'Eriq King, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)(Steve Cannon | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We have officially entered the third calendar month of the 2021 college football season and the Florida State Seminoles are still in search of their first win of the campaign as they welcome the Syracuse Orange to Doak Campbell Stadium.

For FSU fans hanging onto any glimmer of hope for today’s game, let me give you a trio of things to be optimistic about:

  • The Seminoles have never lost to the Orange at home. The closest call came back in 2017 when the Noles eked out a 27-24 victory
  • Since becoming yearly opponents in 2013, the Seminoles have won six of the seven meetings between the two programs. Not only that, but FSU is 11-2 all-time against Cuse
  • After spotting Louisville a 17-0 lead last week, FSU scored the game’s final 16 points in the second half and shut out the Cardinals over the game’s final 31:49

While none of those are sure-fire causes or reasons that Florida State will pick up its first win today, they’re certainly causes for hope as the Seminoles seek to avoid an 0-5 start to the year.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gives FSU a 58.6% chance of winning this one, which might sound crazy as Cuse comes into today with a 3-1 record, but their road thus far hasn’t exactly been challenging.

The Orange’s three wins have come against Ohio, UAlbany and G5 darling Liberty while Cuse’s lone loss has come at the hands of *checks notes* Rutgers, a 10-point loss.

At home.

To Rutgers.

Suffice to say this is a winnable game for the Seminoles, we are going to have to see more from the offense, a refrain that has been consistent throughout the season thus far.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and can be seen on the ACC Network.

Below will be a running a live blog of tonight’s game. We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts. For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old wanted in connection with September shooting arrested in classroom
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a robbery suspect at a...
Leon Co. deputies release video of Sunoco robbery suspect
Three people are under arrest in connection with a man found dead this summer in Coolidge.
3 people charged with concealing a death in Thomas County
Attorney Ben Crump
Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump suing ACSO for wrongful death of Gainesville woman’s infant while in custody
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 1, 2021

Latest News

Football Friday Night: October 1, 2021
The Taylor County football team helped wheelchair-bound fan Cycless Gorlewski across the goal...
Cycless Gorlewski's two-point conversion
The Taylor County football team helped wheelchair-bound fan Cycless Gorlewski across the goal...
WATCH: Taylor County football team helps wheelchair-bound fan score two-point conversion
WATCH: Taylor County football team helps wheelchair-bound fan score two-point conversion