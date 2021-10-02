Advertisement

Tallahassee COVID hospitalizations on the decline

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hospitals across the Big Bend and south Georgia are seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations beginning to drop.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Capital Regional Medical Center reporting today. Hospitalizations have declined by nearly two-thirds compared to just one month ago.

Doctor Dean Watson, the Chief Integration Officer at TMH, says both the number of hospitalizations and the COVID positivity rate in Leon County has been continuing to decline over the last few weeks..

On Friday, Tallahassee Memorial was treating 39 patients for the virus. That’s compared to 137 hospitalizations on September 1st.

Cap Regional says 38 people are hospitalized as of Friday. That’s gone down from 103 people being treated on September 1st.

South Georgia Medical Center has 43 people admitted for COVID-19 today, and Archbold is treating 23 people.

“This decrease is directly related to the vaccination efforts, individuals with natural immunity and all of the diligent efforts focusing on hand washing, appropriate distancing, masking when appropriate and the awareness to get tested and quarantine if COVID-19 symptoms appear,” said Dr. Watson.

Doctor Watson went on to say that remaining diligent is imperative to maintain this trajectory.

