Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 3

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will increase a little bit Sunday, but it will not be spread evenly across the Big Bend and South Georgia. A batch of showers and isolated thunderstorms were moving very slowly eastward in the western Florida Panhandle and the coastal waters Sunday morning. Some of the rain will make its way into the western Big Bend later Sunday, leaving greater rain chances in the western counties while locations near I-75 will see lower odds of rain. Overall, rain coverage and confidence will be at 40% with highs ranging from the lower 80s near the coast to the upper 80s inland.

Rain chances will increase later this week as an active pattern sets up. A large trough of low pressure aloft will become a closed low and camp out in the Southeast for much of the week. A weak low in the lower levels and a cold front will also be in place. Plenty of moisture east of the slow along with the lift will help keep rain chances in the higher side for much of the week.

