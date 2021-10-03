Florida A&M collects first SWAC victory, 28-0, over Alabama State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a day of firsts Saturday night at Bragg Memorial Stadium as the Florida A&M Rattlers notched their first conference win as members of the SWAC and their first shutout since 2018, defeating Alabama State 28-0.

From the beginning the Rattlers (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) looked like a team on a mission as Rasean McKay orchestrated a 6 play, 77 yard opening drive eventually finding Kamari Young for a 49 yard touchdown to start the game 7-0.

After that the FAMU defense confounded the Hornets (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) allowing just two first downs the entire first half and only 197 yards on the day. DB Kortney Cox led the charge for Florida A&M with five tackles, two pass breakups and 50 yard interception in the second half.

On offense Willie Simmons’ squad showed a balanced attack with 32 rushes to 24 passes and eight different Rattlers running the ball at one point in the contest. Rasean McKay finished the day with an ok outing passing, completing 50% of his attempts (12-24) for 149 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers. Xavier Smith was McKay’s favorite target with 6 catches for 62 yards.

The Rattlers will play their final out of conference matchup next weekend at Bragg as former MEAC foe South Carolina State comes to Tallahassee.

