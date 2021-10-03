Advertisement

Franklin County woman arrested for inappropriate relations with a minor

Kelley Mosley, 50. Arrested on the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Battery upon a minor.
Kelley Mosley, 50. Arrested on the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Battery upon a minor.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Thomas Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sherriff’s Office announced Saturday that a Franklin County woman had been arrested on the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Battery upon a minor.

Kelley Mosley, 50, was a behavior counselor for Franklin County Schools, where she allegedly met and groomed a juvenile victim. The victim was between the ages of 13 and 17, according to FCSO’s report.

Multiple complaints and allegations were filed in April of this year against Mosley, where after she was fired from her position. However, neither Mosley or the victim confessed at the time, “nor was there enough evidence to effect an arrest,” the report says.

The relationship continued after her firing, according to the report. On September 28th, a former colleague came forward and showed Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers texts that he had received from Mosley. In the texts, she admitted to intercourse with a juvenile and stated that she was going to turn herself in.

Mosley arrived at the FDLE office hours later, and gave “a full confession to having sex multiple times and places with the victim,” says FCSO. She also revealed that she had electronically sent graphic photographs of herself to the juvenile.

The victim was subsequently interviewed and corroborated the intercourse and sexting claims.

An arrest warrant was then issued for the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Battery upon a minor. Charges concerning the graphic photographs are forthcoming, pending search warrants of her cellular phone and social media accounts.

