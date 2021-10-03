FSU Black Student Union marches for change

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In light of recent events that have targeted minorities on Florida State University’s campus, the Black Student Union held a march on Saturday asking for change.

The group marched from the Westcott Fountain to Doak Campbell Stadium, before entering the stadium for FSU’s game vs. Syracuse.

The students also wore all black in an effort to “blackout” the stands and raise awareness, as they ask for more initiative from FSU against hate crimes and better diversity and inclusion training to make minority students feel more comfortable.

“Black students are here. We are important, we need to be protected just like anyone else,” said Jaze Shaw-Young, FSU Black Student Union President. “We need alerts when hate crimes happen on campus. We need all these measures of protection. We need specialized resources when hate crimes happen. Case managers that understand our issues and we just want people to see us and know that we are here and that we belong and are important.”

New FSU President Richard McCullough says he is dedicated to making sure FSU’s campus has more equity inclusion, and plans to continue to work with black student leaders and other minority leaders to ensure it is properly handled.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.