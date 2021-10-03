Hannah’s Saturday, October 2nd evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog possible in places. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible across the region. Cloud cover is also expected to increase tomorrow, but we’ll still have a partly cloudy sky. Due to the increased cloud cover, temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

A low pressure system will move into the southeastern United States this week. That will increase our rain chances Tuesday through the end of the week. The increased rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the mid-80s. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

There are also two systems in the Atlantic. Hurricane Sam is currently a category 3 storm and Victor is a tropical depression. Both storms are forecasted to stay in the Atlantic.

