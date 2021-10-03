Advertisement

Multiple organizations march on the Capitol for reproductive rights

Multiple groups met at the Capitol on Saturday to express their concern over abortion bans...
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a part of the ‘Day of Action’ planned for Saturday, October 2nd, multiple organizations gathered for a march and rally at the State Capitol to make their case on stopping abortion bans.

The U.S Supreme Court is currently preparing for the 2021-2022 session and will hear a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case in which judges ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Multiple states have recently passed laws banning abortion after 6 weeks, including Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas. The only law currently in effect is in Texas, while the other states are still in litigation. The South Carolina law is the only one that makes exceptions for rape or incest.

Those who attended the event Saturday say they will not back down.

“We have to keep fighting back. You know they may go forward a few steps and then they knock us back a few steps and they may knock us back a few this session but we won’t stop here,” said Barbara Devane, member of Florida NOW (National Organization of Women).

There were over 200 participants in attendance, calling for women to make their own decisions for their own bodies.

