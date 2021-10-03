Advertisement

Quincy police seeking information in shooting incident that injured two

Quincy Police Department.
Quincy Police Department.(AP/WCTV)
By Thomas Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department issued a statement Sunday, asking for any information about a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two victims injured.

According to QPD, on Saturday, October 2nd at about 9:15pm, officers responded to the 400 Block of South Stewart Street in reference to shots being fired.

There, officers found a 25-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A 23-year-old victim was also shot during the incident. Both victims were taken to the local hospital and are in stable condition.

Both victims’ names are being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

If you have information about this crime, other crimes, or anything suspicious, please contact Crime Stoppers at (850) 574- TIPS. You can remain anonymous and receive a monetary reward up to $5,000.

You can also contact the Quincy Police Department at (850) 627-7111 and ask for investigations.

