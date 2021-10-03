Tallahassee Police on the scene in condominium Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in tactical gear were seen entering University Green Condominiums in Tallahassee Sunday morning as residents were reportedly evacuated.

WCTV’s Michelle Roberts was on the scene were Tallahassee Police and an EMS vehicle congregated at a nearby business on West Tennessee Street, and police in tactical gear later rode into a condominium on a tactical vehicle.

A law enforcement officers in tactical gear ride into University Green Condominiums in response to an unknown incident in Tallahassee, Fla. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Michelle Roberts / WCTV)

Police on the scene told WCTV that an incident was taking place on Corvallis Avenue inside the condominium complex, and residents were evacuated to a club house.

TPD has not released any additional details as of this written update.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated throughout the day.

