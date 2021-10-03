Advertisement

Tallahassee Police on the scene in condominium Sunday morning

A law enforcement officer walks near a police vehicle at University Green Condominiums in...
A law enforcement officer walks near a police vehicle at University Green Condominiums in response to an unknown incident in Tallahassee, Fla. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.(Michelle Roberts / WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in tactical gear were seen entering University Green Condominiums in Tallahassee Sunday morning as residents were reportedly evacuated.

WCTV’s Michelle Roberts was on the scene were Tallahassee Police and an EMS vehicle congregated at a nearby business on West Tennessee Street, and police in tactical gear later rode into a condominium on a tactical vehicle.

Police on the scene told WCTV that an incident was taking place on Corvallis Avenue inside the condominium complex, and residents were evacuated to a club house.

TPD has not released any additional details as of this written update.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

