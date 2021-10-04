Advertisement

Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge. Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement officer walks near a police vehicle at University Green Condominiums in...
Suspect arrested after six-hour standoff in Tallahassee condominium
Kelley Mosley, 50. Arrested on the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Battery upon a minor.
Franklin County woman arrested for inappropriate relations with a minor
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 2, 2021
Florida’s First Lady battling breast cancer

Latest News

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, Instagram, other apps down
Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant killed in accident
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch