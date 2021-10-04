Advertisement

Christmas Connection looking for holiday donation center site

(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection needs a donated storefront or warehouse to serve as its 2021 donation center.

The holiday drive - now in its 42nd year - counts on the community to donate a vacant building each year as it collects gifts, food and necessities for more than 500 families.

“The community has been very generous in the past and we’re hopeful that another donor will be willing to step forward this year,” Christmas Connection Coordinator Lisa Harvey said.

That donation center serves as the hub for volunteers to sort donations, fill wish lists and box items for delivery.

“Without the site, it would not be possible for us to help families in need throughout the community,” Harvey said, “and share the spirit of Christmas with those who need it most.”

The Christmas Connection needs lots of space - 10,000 to 15,000 square feet - from November 1st to January 10th.   It must have utilities, working restrooms, and a well-lit parking lot with space for at least 30 cars.  The non-profit carries liability insurance and pays for any utilities.

For more information on donating space, contact Christmas Connection Coordinator Lisa Harvey at 850-665-3852 or Harveyl@cc.ptdiocese.org.

