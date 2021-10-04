Louisiana family escapes Hurricane Ida woes, attends FSU game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Steve Chaisson and his family wanted a distraction after they saw their home in Louisiana take significant damage during Hurricane Ida.

The Chaisson family are big FSU fans, so they decided to attend the Noles’ game against Syracuse this past weekend.

WCTV provided the tickets to Saturday’s game for the Chaisson family after hearing their story.

The family says they’re happy they were finally able to cross off some items from their FSU bucket list.

“Faith, family and football. The Bobby Bowden way,” said Steve Chaisson.

Following that motto is the way Chaisson and his family have been able to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and they said being able to see FSU football in person made things a lot easier.

“It’s relaxing. It’s definitely relaxing to not be at home stressing,” said Ashanti Payne, goddaughter to Chaisson. “A breath of fresh air and help is on the way.”

The family is currently living in Panama City while their home is repaired. It’s a troubling site - littered with water damage, torn walls and a battered roof. However, they’re optimistic for what’s to come.

“A new kitchen, a new kitchen. I was so excited for a new kitchen and a new roof. That’s what I always wanted when we bought the house and now we’re getting it. Not like we wanted but we’re getting it,” said matriarch Tiffany Chaisson.

And while they wait for these alterations, they enjoyed the FSU football experience and all it has to offer.

“We went to the Legacy Walk, we got to beat on the drums,” said Steve Chaisson.

The family was also able to meet the Seminoles’ mascots Osceola and Renegade, and their hometown player Ja’khi Douglass gave them autographed cleats.

They even got to relive a special moment in their history.

“This is where I proposed to her at,” said Steve Chaisson.

A day full of memories, giving them a short but sweet break from reality.

Steve Chaisson tells us they made it back to Panama City safely. He noted that he’s been to plenty of Pelican and Saints game, but none compare to the atmosphere he felt at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.