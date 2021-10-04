Florida leaders offer prayers, support after First Lady’s cancer diagnosis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s leaders are setting aside political differences to offer support and encouragement to the First Lady and her family.

Governor DeSantis announced in a statement Monday morning his wife Casey, 41, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Our hearts are with Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis and her family. We are all praying for you!” tweeted Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a democrat and fierce critic of the governor who is running against him in his 2022 re-election bid.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says he called the governor to offer his support, noting his own wife battled breast cancer but has now been cancer free for three years.

“Nothing makes you cherish each day more than the illness of your life partner and soul mate,” said Patronis.

Florida’s other statewide elected constitutional officer, Attorney General Ashley Moody, also sent words of support.

“@FLCaseyDeSantis you are in our prayers and we are in your corner. We know with your strength and spirit you will win this fight. Florida loves you and the entire First Family,” Moody said.

Members of the Florida legislature also shared their support and encouragement with Casey DeSantis.

“From one mom to another, sending you hope, love, and strength for a battle I know you will win,” wrote Florida Senate Democratic Lauren Book.

“Cancer is a bipartisan enemy. My thoughts and prayers go out to @FLCaseyDeSantis, @GovRonDeSantis, and their entire family as they begin this fight,” State Senator Gary Farmer said in a tweet.

