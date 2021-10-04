Advertisement

Florida leaders offer prayers, support after First Lady’s cancer diagnosis

Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, right, waves to supporters with his...
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, right, waves to supporters with his wife, Casey, at an election party after winning the Republican primary, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s leaders are setting aside political differences to offer support and encouragement to the First Lady and her family.

Governor DeSantis announced in a statement Monday morning his wife Casey, 41, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Our hearts are with Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis and her family. We are all praying for you!” tweeted Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a democrat and fierce critic of the governor who is running against him in his 2022 re-election bid.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says he called the governor to offer his support, noting his own wife battled breast cancer but has now been cancer free for three years.

“Nothing makes you cherish each day more than the illness of your life partner and soul mate,” said Patronis.

Florida’s other statewide elected constitutional officer, Attorney General Ashley Moody, also sent words of support.

@FLCaseyDeSantis you are in our prayers and we are in your corner. We know with your strength and spirit you will win this fight. Florida loves you and the entire First Family,” Moody said.

Members of the Florida legislature also shared their support and encouragement with Casey DeSantis.

“From one mom to another, sending you hope, love, and strength for a battle I know you will win,” wrote Florida Senate Democratic Lauren Book.

“Cancer is a bipartisan enemy. My thoughts and prayers go out to @FLCaseyDeSantis, @GovRonDeSantis, and their entire family as they begin this fight,” State Senator Gary Farmer said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement officer walks near a police vehicle at University Green Condominiums in...
Suspect arrested after six-hour standoff in Tallahassee condominium
Kelley Mosley, 50. Arrested on the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Battery upon a minor.
Franklin County woman arrested for inappropriate relations with a minor
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 2, 2021
Florida’s First Lady battling breast cancer

Latest News

Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant killed in accident
Christmas Connection looking for holiday donation center site
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Dewey and Tennessee...
Investigation underway following motorcycle crash Sunday night
Florida’s First Lady battling breast cancer