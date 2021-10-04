Advertisement

Florida’s First Lady battling breast cancer

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the diagnosis Monday morning, saying he was saddened to report the news.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Casey DeSantis is 41 and the mother of two daughters, ages 3 and 18 months, along with a 3 year old son Mason.

According to her bio, Casey DeSantis has launched four major initiatives since Governor DeSantis was elected, focusing on mental health and substance abuse.

Most recently, she spearheaded Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope.

Casey DeSantis is a native of Troy, Ohio who graduated from the College of Charleston. She worked for the PGA tour as a producer and host before becoming a local news anchor in Jacksonville, Florida.

