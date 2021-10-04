Investigation underway following motorcycle crash Sunday night
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Dewey and Tennessee streets Sunday evening around 9:30 p.m.
Several police and fire department vehicles were on the scene, as well as a forensics van.
WCTV sent a reporter to the scene an saw a car and a motorcycle both badly damaged.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.