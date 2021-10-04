Advertisement

Pumpkinlicious Brittle Muffins with Chef Barbara McGarrah

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 2 eggs
  • 15 oz can pumpkin puree
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup (4 tablespoons) melted butter
  • 1 teaspoon (tsp) vanilla extract
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 tsp soda
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp pumpkin spice
  • ¼ tsp cloves
  • 8 oz crushed Pumpkin Seed Brittle bits
  • ½ cup roasted pumpkin seeds

METHOD

1.) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 6-cup muffin tin(s) with large paper liners.

2.) In one mixing bowl whisk eggs, pumpkin puree, vegetable oil, butter, and vanilla. In a larger bowl whisk together sugars, flour, soda, salt, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and cloves. Make a well in the center. Pour wet ingredients into well of dry ingredients. Fold the two together until combined.

3.) Using a scoop fill half the muffin liners with the batter. Sprinkle 1 (one) tablespoon of brittle bits on top of the batter. Scoop remaining batter over brittle bits to almost fill the muffin liner.

4.) Bake in preheated oven about 15 minutes. Sprinkle Pumpkin Seeds on top of muffin and bake for about 10 (ten) minutes more. Cool in muffin pan and transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

