Red tide reported in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Climate Center is reporting “red tide” has reached the coastal waters of Franklin County.

Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and unicellular algae. In this case, the FCC believes it to be the alga “Karenia brevis.” The phenomenon can be very harmful to sea creatures.

This was evident on Sunday, where hundreds of dead fish were scattered all across the sand, lining the shores of St. George Island.

“Very shocking. It’s very shocking to see what’s happening right now,” said resident Jayden Eaton.

Many Franklin County visitors say they’ve never seen the beaches on the island littered quite like this.

“It was pitiful seeing some of the fish, you know some of those sport fish and it was just sad to see them. And you could tell the birds weren’t even eating them,” said visiting fisherman Kevin Smith.

The latest map by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday showed Franklin County reporting “background levels” of concentration, with much higher levels to the southeast.

According to the Florida Department of Health, red tide can cause respiratory, skin, eye, or throat irritation.

“We just got kind of choked up, started coughing, thought maybe it was just allergies and our eyes got real grainy,” said Smith.

“You’re coughing and sneezing, your throat is kind of scratchy and makes you want to cough,” said Eaton.

The health department said such algae blooms can last anywhere from days to months, depending on a number of conditions including wind and ocean currents.

Despite the phenomenon, many residents are still enjoying this year’s remaining days under the warm skies.

“We love it here, any day at the beach is a good day as far as I’m concerned,” said visitor Robby Waters.

