Advertisement

Search ongoing for missing Gadsden teen

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriffs’ Office has asked for any information regarding the whereabouts of Thaiyon Jaheim Cloud, a 16-year-old Gadsden resident who has been reported as a “runaway juvenile.”

According to GCSO, Cloud was last seen on Saturday, October 2nd at 12:09 p.m.

Cloud is a 16-year-old African-American male, 5′8″, 120lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

In their statement, the Gadsden County Sheriffs’ Office provided the following picture:

Thaiyon Jaheim Cloud, 16.
Thaiyon Jaheim Cloud, 16.(Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)

He was last seen wearing a solid black t-shirt with a blue black panther logo on the front, and white sweatpants with black, blue, & gold stripes down the sides and the Golden State logo on them.

He has no known disabilities. He is considered not endangered at this time.

If you have any information please call the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 627-9233.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement officer walks near a police vehicle at University Green Condominiums in...
Suspect arrested after six-hour standoff in Tallahassee condominium
Kelley Mosley, 50. Arrested on the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Battery upon a minor.
Franklin County woman arrested for inappropriate relations with a minor
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 2, 2021
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
File-Florida State's Marvin Wilson tackles Syracuse's Jarveon Howard during an NCAA college...
FINAL: Seminoles 33 - Syracuse 30

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks near a police vehicle at University Green Condominiums in...
Suspect arrested after six-hour standoff in Tallahassee condominium
Quincy Police Department.
Quincy police seeking information in shooting incident that injured two
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 3, 2021
Better rain chances are on the way during the new work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 3