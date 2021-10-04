Search ongoing for missing Gadsden teen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriffs’ Office has asked for any information regarding the whereabouts of Thaiyon Jaheim Cloud, a 16-year-old Gadsden resident who has been reported as a “runaway juvenile.”

According to GCSO, Cloud was last seen on Saturday, October 2nd at 12:09 p.m.

Cloud is a 16-year-old African-American male, 5′8″, 120lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

In their statement, the Gadsden County Sheriffs’ Office provided the following picture:

Thaiyon Jaheim Cloud, 16. (Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)

He was last seen wearing a solid black t-shirt with a blue black panther logo on the front, and white sweatpants with black, blue, & gold stripes down the sides and the Golden State logo on them.

He has no known disabilities. He is considered not endangered at this time.

If you have any information please call the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 627-9233.

