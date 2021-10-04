Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant killed in accident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant was killed in an off-duty accident Sunday, according to a statement from the fire department.

Fire officials say Sarah Cooksey was a committed public servant. In addition to her service with the fire department, she founded the Tallahassee chapter of the nonprofit Pink Heals to support cancer patients and their families.

“Following Lieutenant Cooksey’s tragic death, we have seen an incredible outpouring of support, a testament to the positive impact she had in Tallahassee and beyond,” Chief Jerome Gaines said.

“We are forever grateful for her service, with TFD and as an outstanding member of our community. She supported so many during their most difficult times, and we pray now for comfort and peace for her family, friends, our department and the community,” said the chief.

According to the fire department’s statement, Lieutenant Cooksey always knew she wanted to help others. At age 14, she became an explorer with Clay County Fire Rescue in Green Cove Springs, Florida. She later went to EMT school, completed her fire certification and joined the City of Tallahassee in 2002.

In 2021, Lieutenant Cooksey became TFD’s Public Information Officer, working with members of the media and connecting with the residents of Tallahassee.

