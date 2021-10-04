Advertisement

Tallahassee standoff suspect makes first appearance Monday morning

Myrick Rittman was arrested at the University Green Apartments Sunday after TPD’s TAC Team...
Myrick Rittman was arrested at the University Green Apartments Sunday after TPD’s TAC Team surrounded the apartment and tried for nearly six hours to coax Rittman to surrender.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in an hours-long standoff with Tallahassee Police is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment twice in the same day.

Myrick Rittman was arrested at the University Green Apartments Sunday after TPD’s TAC Team surrounded the apartment and tried for nearly six hours to coax Rittman to surrender.

Arrest papers say Rittman had moved out of the apartment two weeks earlier, but came back Sunday morning and broke in by throwing a chair through the front window.

Arrest papers say Rittman left the apartment, but ultimately came back around 8 a.m. with a gun.

Arrest papers say his ex-girlfriend was hiding in a closet and her friend was hiding in the bathroom when Rittman burst into the bedroom, waving a gun and yelling “I will not let anyone take you away from me.”

Both women were ultimately able to escape; one claiming to need a lighter from downstairs and the other running out the door when Rittman used the restroom.

Officers outside used a bull horn and flash bangs to try to end the standoff.  Just after 2 p.m., arrest papers say,  officers found Rittman hiding in a back bedroom and arrested him.  They later found a loaded gun hidden under some clothes in the same room.

Rittman appeared before a judge for the first time Monday morning. Court records show a judge ordered Rittman to be held without bond on charges of burglary, aggravated assault, kidnapping and more.

