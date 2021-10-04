Advertisement

WATCH: TMH oncologist discusses breast cancer following Florida’s First Lady diagnosis

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the news of Florida’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis, being diagnosed with breast cancer, WCTV spoke with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Oncologist Dr. Karen Russell to learn more about about the disease, talk about what to look for and discuss treatments for all breast cancer patients.

You can watch Dr. Russell’s full conversation with Abby Walton and Ben Kaplan in the video player above.

