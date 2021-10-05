Advertisement

Autopsy: 2 children smothered; father’s charges upgraded to murder

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare...
Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare check May 16. The children’s parents had been in the middle of a divorce, and it was Price’s week to have the children.(WRDW)
By Mike McKnight, Gina Dvorak and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The children of a Bellevue man found dead in their father’s home in May were smothered, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office told WOWT on Tuesday.

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare check May 16. The children’s parents had been in the middle of a divorce, and it was Price’s week to have the children.

Their mother, who lives in Illinois, had asked police to check on them.

Price, 35, was arrested in Pacifica, Calif., hours later.

Price was initially charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death, but the state has filed a motion to upgrade the charges to two counts of first-degree murder, according to Bonnie Moore, chief deputy Sarpy County attorney.

Price has been in Sarpy County Jail since May 27, when he was transferred there from California. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Oct. 12.

If convicted, Price faces a life sentence, the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant killed in accident
Florida’s First Lady battling breast cancer
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Dewey and Tennessee...
Investigation underway following motorcycle crash Sunday night
FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on...
‘It was shattering’: family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, right, waves to supporters with his...
Florida leaders offer prayers, support after First Lady’s cancer diagnosis

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck and...
Minor injuries after semi-truck blows tire, causing crash on US Highway 27
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Rittenhouse appears in court as judge weighs several motions
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot