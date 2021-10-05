Advertisement

Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results

Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to Hawaii's Safe Travels portal.(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A former NBA player was one of two visitors accused last week in Hawaii of uploading fake COVID-19 test results into Hawaii’s Safe Travels portal.

Kauai police said 34-year-old Lazar Hayward Jr. and 33-year-old Raven Randle were arrested after they flew into Lihue Airport on a direct American Airlines flight from Los Angeles, KHNL reported.

Officials said the pair uploaded falsified negative COVID-19 test documents in an attempt to avoid quarantine.

Police arrested and charged the two for unsworn falsification after the documents were flagged by the Safe Travels application.

Hayward and Randle were released pending investigation and driven back to Lihue Airport, where they caught a direct flight back to Los Angeles.

A court date has not yet been set, but the state Attorney General’s Investigations Division said it has launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

Hayward spent three seasons in the NBA after being drafted No. 30 from Marquette in the 2010 NBA draft, according to Basketball Reference.com.

Though initially drafted by the Washington Wizards, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with whom he played two seasons. He also played a season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

