FSU Nursing dean named as 1 of 10 emerging leaders in health & medicine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Academy of Medicine has named Jing Wang, Florida State University’s College of Nursing Dean, as an emerging leader in health and medicine, according to a press release.

Wang was one of 10 people the NAM selected for the 2021 Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine Program, which allows the next generation of health care leaders to closely work with NAM in several fields of expertise to spark transformative change to improve health for all, the release says.

Wang says she is honored to be included in such a prestigious group of health care professionals.

“It is a wonderful example of an interdisciplinary array of colleagues whose common goal is to expand quality and equitable health care. I am grateful for this opportunity and for the possibilities ahead,” Wang says.

Members of the program will collaborate with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine over a three-year period. Some of these activities include biannual meetings in Washington, D.C., with NAM members and leaders, planning an annual Emerging leaders Forum and publishing NAM Perspectives.

“I am pleased to welcome these extraordinary individuals who represent the next generation of leading scientists, health care providers, public health professionals and policymakers into the National Academy of Medicine’s Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine program,” says NAM President Victor J. Dzau. “As the world continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it is ever important to involve emerging leaders who are poised to accelerate innovative and cross-disciplinary activities and shape the future of health and medicine.”

Wang says the chance to work with NAM leaders will help the FSU College of Nursing tackle a projected nursing shortage in the state. By 2030, Florida is projected to face a nursing shortage of 55,000, according to the release.

“Our vision is to prepare the next generation of nurses and health care teams to utilize creative innovations for solving health care problems that impact the communities we serve,” Wang said.

